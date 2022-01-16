Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Up 95.0% in December

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Syrah Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

SYAAF stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Syrah Resources has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

