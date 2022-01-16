Syscoin (SYS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.73 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $739.54 million and $43.73 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00339660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000898 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 631,298,245 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

