TagCoin (TAG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. TagCoin has a market cap of $242,340.46 and $9.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TagCoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One TagCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,748.20 or 0.99872637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00098857 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00037243 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.00708438 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002349 BTC.

TagCoin Profile

TagCoin (CRYPTO:TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

