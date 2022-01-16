Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Issues Earnings Results

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Tanzanian Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 344,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,964. Tanzanian Gold has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $103.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploring and mining of gold and precious metal properties. The firm, along with its joint venture partner, focuses on the gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. Its projects also include Itetemia, Kigosi, and Luhala. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

