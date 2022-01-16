Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,460,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 421,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.94% of Targa Resources worth $1,006,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

