Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70,941 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $420.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.40 and a 200 day moving average of $437.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $353.82 and a twelve month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

