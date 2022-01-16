Tellor (TRB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.61 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $70.61 million and $7.61 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $30.80 or 0.00071495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00060111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,383,681 coins and its circulating supply is 2,292,914 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

