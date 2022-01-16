Telos Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.41 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $133.55 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telos has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

