Teloscoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.88 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $352,692.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00214039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00044404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.00457488 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

