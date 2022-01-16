Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,673 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Tenet Healthcare worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,306,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

THC opened at $81.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.