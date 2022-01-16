TENT 1-Day Volume Hits $109,360.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market cap of $515,033.72 and $109,360.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00325492 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00087351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00127427 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000133 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003198 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

