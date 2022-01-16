Terra (LUNA) Reaches Market Cap of $31.13 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $31.13 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $86.81 or 0.00201009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 826,918,420 coins and its circulating supply is 358,632,502 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

