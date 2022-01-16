Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.30 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $120.36 million and approximately $18.30 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00060111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

TVK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,538,776 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.