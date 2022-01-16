TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

