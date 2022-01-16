TerraUSD (UST) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC on major exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $10.71 billion and $144.88 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010133 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000090 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 10,697,547,733 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

