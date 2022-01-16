TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,220 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.53% of TETRA Technologies worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth $125,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 215,626 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 293,970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 68,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.20 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 3.09.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

