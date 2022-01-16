The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 18,721.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,994 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of AZEK worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.47. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.