The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 7.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

