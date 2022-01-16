The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,988 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,868 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $29,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 671,463 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,993,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,590,000 after purchasing an additional 239,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,804,000 after purchasing an additional 546,822 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $73.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

