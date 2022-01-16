The ChampCoin (TCC) Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last Week

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. The ChampCoin has a market cap of $1.82 million and $14,466.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The ChampCoin has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The ChampCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00386776 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008857 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001278 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $553.76 or 0.01285035 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin (CRYPTO:TCC) is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

