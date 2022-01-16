The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 44.5% in December

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GGT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. 47,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 940,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 439,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

