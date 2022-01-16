The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 44.5% in December

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GGT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. 47,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.