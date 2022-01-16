The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Position Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

GT stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

