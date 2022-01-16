The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amundi acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 172.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $372.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.16.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.