The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,288 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Macerich worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.92. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

