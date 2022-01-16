The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Up 92.9% in December

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the second quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The New Ireland Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $2.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

