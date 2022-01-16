The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 193,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $159.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.