The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $4.88 or 0.00011376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $4.50 billion and $663.85 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00075358 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.77 or 0.00502495 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001049 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,948,319 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

