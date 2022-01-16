The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

SO stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

