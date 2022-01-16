The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of Southern worth $506,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after acquiring an additional 471,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.