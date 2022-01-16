The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,840 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 406,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after buying an additional 258,050 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,218,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Shares of TD opened at $81.64 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.