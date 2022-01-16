The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.29. 6,066,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

