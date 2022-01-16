The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 102.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

NYSE WMB opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.