THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $68,819.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

