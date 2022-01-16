Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $587,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $11,971,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 456,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.78.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $594.80 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

