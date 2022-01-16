Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0003 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $14,413.21 and approximately $130,330.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00347391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000886 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

