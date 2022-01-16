thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the December 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

TKAMY stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

TKAMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

