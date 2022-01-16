thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the December 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
TKAMY stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.