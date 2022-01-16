Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWM. boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB set a C$2.00 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:TWM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.36. 190,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The stock has a market cap of C$462.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.34.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$433.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

