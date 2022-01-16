Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $470,515.50 and approximately $18.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010610 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000768 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000089 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

