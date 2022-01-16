Tixl [NEW] Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.18 Million (TXL)

Tixl [NEW] (CURRENCY:TXL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Tixl [NEW] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tixl [NEW] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl [NEW] has a total market cap of $24.14 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064466 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00071963 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.39 or 0.07735551 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.26 or 1.00322516 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071051 BTC.
- Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008289 BTC.
