TNC Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $52.95 million and $1.98 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00059905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

