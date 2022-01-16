Tokenlon Network Token (LON) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.64 Million

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market capitalization of $57.17 million and $4.64 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002967 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 115,317,392 coins and its circulating supply is 44,592,850 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon . The official message board for Tokenlon Network Token is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

