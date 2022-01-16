TokenPay (TPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $63,488.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,260.84 or 0.99997153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00099959 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00032821 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00038957 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.93 or 0.00725645 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

