Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,430 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 115.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 726.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 240.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 147,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.