TouchCon Market Capitalization Achieves $1.59 Million (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $53,965.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00384879 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008852 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001194 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.18 or 0.01103491 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003601 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

