Tourist Token Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Tourist Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $23,482.76 and $6.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00072583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.90 or 0.07736351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,988.33 or 0.99934782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars.

