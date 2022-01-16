TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 704,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GRAMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 185,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,708. TPCO has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

