Transcodium (TNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $130,508.04

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $130,508.04 and approximately $853.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.