TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of TransUnion worth $29,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

TRU stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

