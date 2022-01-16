Treat DAO (TREAT) One Day Volume Tops $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00071963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.39 or 0.07735551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.26 or 1.00322516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

