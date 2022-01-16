Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 28,838.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after buying an additional 1,760,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $128,763,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $64,655,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after buying an additional 503,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

